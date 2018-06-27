U.S. Postal inspectors search Vineyard Haven building

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is in the middle of an criminal investigation at 21 Evelyn Way in Vineyard Haven Wednesday morning.

The inspection officers were searching the building on a search warrant issued by the Department of Justice, according to an inspector on the scene.

Postal inspector Nicole Davis told the Times the investigation is active and is being prosecuted through the Department of Justice. Davis declined to elaborate on what inspectors are searching for at the address.

Approximately 10 postal inspectors arrived on the scene early this morning at 6:30. Davis described the investigation as “routine.”

This is a developing story.