United colors of Oak Bluffs

Over the past few days I have wandered slightly aimlessly along Circuit Avenue to take its lifeforce temperature during the calm before the storm. Various business establishments were optimistic about the upcoming season, and getting their ducks in order. What was most appealing was the diversity I encountered throughout — summer workers from Eastern Europe, mostly Greek visitors from Bayside, Queens, at the Barn, a nice turnout of almost every color at the Island House, and just plain old Islanders at the hippest new spot in town, the Cardboard Box. Circuit Avenue is the ultimate Island melting pot, where almost anything and everything goes.