The Island Community Chorus presents its annual July concert in two performances at a new location — Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs, at 6 and 8 pm on Tuesday, July 3. The program blends Americana, folk tunes (from Kenya and Scotland), sea chanteys and an audience favorite, “Down to the River to Pray” from the 2000 movie “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou.” Admission is a suggested donation of $15 at the door.