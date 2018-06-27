Vintage Volvo rear-ended just after restoration

Island designer Lorraine Parish was heartbroken Wednesday morning after the back of her 1968 Volvo van was smashed from behind in an accident on State Road in Vineyard Haven.

The crash jammed State Road in Tisbury from Scottish Bakehouse to the Tashmoo Overlook as police worked to direct traffic around the scene. Parish said she’d just had the vintage vehicle restored on-Island. She said was turning off State Road to walk her poodles, when the driver of a maroon Chevy rear-ended the vehicle.

The other driver fessed up to the accident being his fault, she said, but it was little solace to her given the state of her Volvo. A Tisbury Police officer at the scene said nobody appeared to injured and that the driver of the Chevy appeared genuinely sorry. Being a car buff, the officer said he felt sorry too.