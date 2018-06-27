West Tisbury: Allen Whiting opens gallery for the season

A misty, rainy weekend, much-needed rain falling intermittently. Sitting on our covered porch, moist air on my face, drinking coffee, reading, and petting Mona, who kept me company. A perfect interlude.

My view was of our garden, mostly green for the moment, recharging from the poppies and iris and foxgloves and rhododendrons, as it prepares for the daylilies to begin their dance on center stage. Our kousa dogwoods are blooming, covered with creamy-white panicles brightening the otherwise green and gray landscape.

A short column this week. Please note that my new deadline is to have the column completed and filed by the weekend, so any news and events should be sent to me by the Thursday before you want it to appear.

There will be two memorial services this weekend at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, for siblings Ben Moore and Gay Nelson, who died within a few days of one another this past spring. The service for Ben is this Saturday, June 30. Gay’s is the following day, July 1. Both are at 2 pm.

At the library:

Thursday, June 28, 4:30 pm. A concert featuring guest pianist Steven Lubin.

Friday, June 29, the library will be closed till noon for staff training, then open till 5 pm.

Saturday, June 30, 4 pm, local author Nelson Sigelman will discuss his new book, “Martha’s Vineyard Outdoors: Fishing, Hunting and Avoiding Divorce on a Small Island.”

Monday, July 2, 10:30 am, a series of guitar lessons with Andy Herr begins for ages 13 to 19. Bring your own guitar, or borrow one from the library. Sign-up is required. At 11:30, Kanta Lipsky leads her Balance Class. Free Summer Movie Night begins at 6:30 pm. Family movies will be shown in the Community Room, teen movies downstairs in the Young Adult Room. Free popcorn.

Tuesday, July 3, 4:30 pm, Alan and Joy Ganapol will talk about “On the Edge in Cuba,” telling about their one-week vacation that expanded into five weeks, their emotions ranging from despair to hopefulness. “Tuesdays at Twilight” begins at the Grange Hall. Josh Aronie’s food truck will be parked outside from 6 to 8 pm. The free performance by Edbury All-Stars begins inside at 7:30 pm.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, July 4.

Thursday, July 5, 4 pm, a “Poetry Drop-in” led by Donald Nitchie and Spencer Thurlow. Participants will read and discuss poems by classic and contemporary poets, then use those poems as models for in-class writing exercises.

Allen Whiting will open his Davis House Gallery for the season this Sunday afternoon from 5 to 7 pm.

Time already seems to be rushing by. Never enough time to prepare for the summer, then it’s here. So many visitors, getting spare bedrooms ready, bringing up the biggest pots and bowls for preparing meals for a crowd. Work seems never-ending. But occasionally we get to sit on the porch with a cat and feel misty rain on our faces, take a deep breath, and feel like life is good.