The Workshop opens its doors to regulars and new artists

A small Beach Road gallery sits at the shoreline of Vineyard Haven Harbor. The white front door is often left ajar, welcoming visitors and artists to come and go throughout the day. Working artists of all ages use the Workshop as a gallery space and studio. It’s entering its fifth year as an artists’ collective. Five primary artists hold down the fort, and several guest artists will be featured throughout the summer.

Dan VanLandingham opened the Workshop in 2014. He had a vision to bring artists together to create, promote, and critique work under one roof. VanLandingham was born on Martha’s Vineyard, and many of his paintings depict the landscape of the Island. He paints with oil and acrylics on canvas, and uses bold colors and striking detail in large formats to bring familiar scenes to life.

Artist Lauren Coggin-Tuttle is the co-founder of the Workshop. She paints abstract images using oils and acrylics with splattering, swirling, and dripping detail. Althea Freeman-Miller of Althea Designs is another staple of the Vineyard Haven gallery. Freeman-Miller is known for her linoleum block printing, displayed all over the Island. Her bright and bold images often feature one simple object, like a carrot, or a rocking chair, which she hand-carves on pieces of wood. They’re printed on linoleum blocks, shirts, cards, and other items. Elysha Roberts of Elysha Joy Metals also works out of a studio space in the Workshop. She creates sculptures, jewelry, and wall art inspired by the visual language of pods, seeds, and other growth patterns found in nature. Wil Sideman is the fifth primary artist at the Workshop. Sideman is known for his sculpting and glassblowing.

On Thursday, July 5, the Workshop will switch things up. Craig D. Miner is coming in with his solo exhibit, which will be on display through July 13. The show is called “Critical Mass Appeal.”

“It won’t be a traditional show,” Miner told The Times. “It’s the kind of work that’ll make people go, What the hell?”

Miner’s figurative work invites viewers into the abstract. His representational images have elemental and expressive qualities. “I start with an idea, and then I build on it, using color,” Miner said.

Miner mainly works with oils and acrylics, but will also have a display of mixed-media. He lives on Martha’s Vineyard, and admires the work of VanLandingham and that of the Workshop’s second visiting artist of the season.

On Friday, July 27, artist Russ Noto’s work will occupy the gallery for a show called “An Absurd Construction of Dialogue.” Noto lives in Pennsylvania, and is a friend of VanLandingham’s from graduate school.

“I take contemporary subject matter and create figure-like painting,” Noto said. He uses oil on canvas, and sometimes works with acrylics. Noto’s paintings depict everyday consumer products like duct tape and store-bought tennis balls painted in a way that makes them look like they’re coming off the canvas. His show will feature new work from 2017 and 2018, and related pieces from 2016.

Noto has a book coming out in mid-July called “Flowers and Concrete.” It’s a compilation of his recent work, with an artist interview, essay, and artist’s statement. Noto’s show will be up until August 8. His book will be for sale, and Noto will be available for signings. “Martha’s Vineyard and the Workshop will probably be the first physical eyes to see the book,” Noto said.

VanLandingham and Coggin-Tuttle will also have solo shows displaying their work throughout the summer. The three other primary artists will be working out of their studio space, and available by appointment. The full Workshop summer season schedule will be released soon.