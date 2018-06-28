Chilmark Town Column

It’s nice to see surfers and standup paddleboarders return to Squibby in the early morning hours, and makes filling a couple of bags with beach garbage washed up more interesting. It rained last Saturday morning, and silly me, thought the Farmers Market might not happen, but it did, and the Chilmark Flea, it didn’t. So be sure to head out Wednesday, yes July 4, to both the first Flea and the Farmers Markets and check out two new Chilmark farms, Loon Farm and Milkweed Farm. Loon Farm offers some really interesting microgreens, and Milkweed will be offering produce boxes from their farm stand (the former Quenaimes Farm) and for delivery, Up-Island only. July 4, here already: Town offices, the library, and Post Office will all be closed. It’s a great evening to eat dinner out in town if you’re not heading to the fireworks. If you’re lucky, you might catch some musicians playing at Squid Row in the evening, like Brad Tucker or Geordi Gude.

Also, if you happen to find yourself on the other side of our state, head to Mass MOCA; you may have missed the June 23 concert with Sally Taylor, brother Ben and Sophie Hiller along with John Forte and Eric Erdmann with a dance performance by the Yard’s own Jesse Keller and Alison Manning, but you can still see curator Sally Taylor’s “Come to Your Senses” through May 2019 free in the Kidspace.

Sig Van Raan reports that “about 14 or so stalwart softball players, mostly the regulars, showed up for a morning of batting and fielding practice and a five-inning ‘practice’ game” on Sunday, June 24. The official Chilmark Softball season will begin on Sunday, July 1, with a pregame ceremony honoring the late Bill Edison. All ages are welcome to join in for softball fun.

Congratulations to photographer Peter Simon on his debut as a weekly DJ at the Island House in Oak Bluffs Thursday nights at 8. They call it Throwback Thursday.

The Home Port’s grand opening under new chef to the Island Michael Alton is on Thursday, June 28. The Back Door is open 11:30 am to 8 pm, daily.

Be sure to stop by the M.V. Savings Bank for Elizabeth Lynch’s exhibit opening on Friday, June 29, from 5 to 6 pm; the show will hang through July 12.

Register in person at the Chilmark Community Center for the 2018 season on Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1, from 9 am to noon. You may also register any morning from July 2 to August 17 in the CCC office. If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets for the M.V. Author Series held on Thursday and some Sunday evenings throughout the summer, see mvbookfestival.com.

If you lived in NYC in the 1970s and ’80s, you may want to stop at A Gallery’s group show opening on Saturday, June 30, from 5 to 7 pm to see photographer Ed Grazda’s photos from his book “Mean Streets: New York 1970-1985,” praised in the New York Times, at 510 State Rd., West Tisbury.

Do you have time to volunteer for our local EMS and fire department? If so, please contact Fire Chief David Norton at 508-645-2550.

The Chilmark library now has a weekly knitting group on Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 pm; bring your own supplies and projects. On Saturday, June 30, join artist Caitlin Bingham for her painting exhibit opening; the show runs through July 13. There is a special kids’ Pizza and Movie on Thursday, July 5, at 12:30 pm. Enjoy a musical story hour with Rizwan on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For info or questions, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. For those newly arrived, be sure to sign up for the new newsletter to keep up with the goings-on.

Tuesdays evenings at 7 pm through August 25, come enjoy a Vineyard Sound performance at the Chilmark Community Church; suggested donation is adults $15, kids $5. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark.

This week the Yard presents Rosie Herera Dance in “Make Believe,” on Thursday, June 28, and Saturday, June 30, at 7 pm. On Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 6, see TapTheYard’s Caleb Teicher & Company perform at 7 pm. Check out dance classes at the Yard; community classes from 9 – 10:30 am, Monday to Friday, and ballet and social dance on Saturdays from 10:30 am to noon when there are no performances. Yoga at the Yard begins June 30. To see what else is going on, get tickets, or learn about kids dance camp, go to dancetheyard.org or call 508-645-9662.

The annual Elisa Brickner Poetry Contest for students entering junior high, grades 6 – 8, and high school, grades 9 -12, is accepting entries through August 11. Submit one original poem, any length and style on any subject. Do not include any identifying information on it. Include a separate cover sheet with your name, email, phone number, address, and category. Winners read at a ceremony on Saturday, August 18, at the library. Send entries to chil_mail@clamsnet.org or P.O. Box 180, South Road, Chilmark, MA 02535. Cash prizes for top three in each category; learn more at the library.

Have a great week.