Scoba F. Rhodes, 79, of East Falmouth died on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the Falmouth Hospital after an illness. He was born in Indiana, the son of the late Scoba and Mary F. (McElroy) Rhodes. He was the former husband of Dorothy Rae (Kimble) Rhodes of Los Angeles, Calif., and of Sharon Duarte of New Bedford.

Scoba was raised and educated in Falmouth. He excelled in sports and graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor’s degree. He chose to attend college on the advice of Gen. Chappy James. He was a Vietnam-era veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He met and married Dorothy, and they had five children. With the help of his parents, he raised his five children after their divorce.

He worked in education administration, including as a counselor for Lawrence High School, where he also coached track, and in admissions for UMass Dartmouth, formerly S.M.U. He was a summer police officer in Falmouth, and the former dean of Upper Cape Tech High School in Bourne until his retirement in 1997.

Scoba enjoyed sailing and many other activities and memberships, including the Coast Guard Auxiliary, current president of the NAACP, the Falmouth Rotary Club, and served on many boards for town and local civic, education, and affirmative-action groups and causes. He was the recipient of the Civic Leadership Award for “No Place for Hate Falmouth.” He was also a founding member of the Falmouth Neighborhood Association.

Scoba is survived by his children, Scoba Rhodes Jr. and his wife Sonia of Tustin, Calif., J. Kimble Rhodes of Nevada, and the triplets, Lynne Rhodes of East Falmouth, Leslie Allen and her husband Terry of Edmonton, Alberta, and Lee Rhodes of Los Angeles, Calif. He was predeceased by his first son, Scoba Rhodes II. He was the brother of Earl V. Rhodes of Boston, Richard Rhodes of Laurel, Md., Elizabeth A. Rhodes of Boston, and the late Elnora M. Rhodes and Loretta (Rhodes) Stephens. He also leaves three grandsons, 11 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and -nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 6 pm on Sunday, July 1, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., Falmouth Center. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 2, at St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28), East Falmouth. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

