Updated 10:45 am

Due to weather conditions, the Steamship Authority has diverted the 9:30 am trip from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven. The trip had been scheduled to go to Oak Bluffs.

The SSA has also diverted the MV Nantucket from Woods Hole at 11:05 am. That ferry will now arrive in Vineyard Haven.

The Nantucket’s 12:20 pm run from the Island to Woods Hole will now leave from Vineyard Haven.