West Tisbury selectmen appoint new assistant treasurer/collector

On the recommendation of recently appointed treasurer/collector Kathy Logue and town accountant Bruce Stone, West Tisbury selectmen unanimously appointed Joan Chavez as assistant treasurer/collector on Wednesday.

Logue said Chavez would start on July 3. Chavez’s appointment completes West Tisbury’s bid to merge treasurer’s office and tax collector’s office into a single department.

Logue later told The Times, Brent Taylor, the town’s last tax collector, spent her final day in town hall on Friday after 41 years of service to West Tisbury.