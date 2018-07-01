Norton Point closed to vehicle traffic

According to an alert issued by the town of Edgartown, Norton Point is closed to vehicle traffic. The area was already at limited capacity due to bird nesting and hatching, the alert states.

According to The Trustees of Reservations Facebook page, Oversand Vehicle access is available on Cape Poge. “Over the past several days we have lost two broods of plover chicks on East Beach due to natural causes. Accordingly, Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge from the Dike Bridge to the beginning of the Elbow are now open 24/7,” the post states.