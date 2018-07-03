Book Talk: ‘Ghetto to Ghetto: Yiddish and Jive in Everyday Life’ with Herb Foster

On Saturday, July 14, at 4 pm at the West Tisbury library, local author Herb Foster will discuss his new book, “Ghetto to Ghetto: Yiddish and Jive in Everyday Life.” According to a press release, Foster will talk about the pervasiveness of Yiddish and jive expressions in everyday life — advertisements, conversations, newspapers, radio, TV, movies, books, magazines, license plates, etc. — and the resulting cultural transmitters, while being unknown as either Yiddish or jive. This talk will cover topics including:

How Yiddish was involved in the election of N.Y.C. Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia

How much Yiddish Former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks

Which two Presidents were Shabbos goys

And much more

This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Herb Foster has spoken and written extensively about Yiddish and jive. He is a trustee of the Edgartown Library, president emeritus of the M.V. Hebrew Center, a former two-term trustee of MV NAACP, a member of the Dukes County Search and Rescue Team until dissolved, a member of American Legion Post No. 257, and a Boy Scout district member at large.