Bruins’ mascot helps celebrate summer reading

Celebrate summer reading with the Boston Bruins’ mascot, Blades, on Wednesday, July 11, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the MV Ice Arena.

The Bruins teamed up with libraries across the Commonwealth, including Martha’s Vineyard, to encourage kids and teens to keep reading over the summer. There will be a free skating session, with free rentals for kids who don’t have skates. There will be a fun storytime, lots of Bruins trivia, crafts, and games. Have your picture taken with Blades, and get a goodie bag. Please arrive at the arena between 9:30 to 10 am to register for this fun, free summer reading celebration.

This event is free, open to the public, and presented by the MV Ice Arena, Martha’s Vineyard Library Association, Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.