Edgartown: Yoga at Island Alpaca

It’s here. The first real week of summer is upon us, and the forecast is for hot, sunny weather for much of the week. Today certainly met that definition, and the beach was packed. Tis the season to race to the beach early or miss your chance to park. I got there about 10:15 this morning, and snatched up two of the last spaces with my sister.

I have to say, the traffic thus far hasn’t been too horribly bad. But some of the crazy shenanigans happening on this Island are crazy scary. People driving down bike paths to get where they are going, people passing multiple cars at a time, speeding, and other general craziness. This is a wild week, with others still to come. Please be careful out there. Slow down. Look twice. It’s worth a little extra time to stay healthy and sane through all the chaos of summer. And I write this to remind myself of the same.

Join a Felix Neck naturalist for an adventure on Sengekontacket Pond. Paddle by Sarson’s Island to see nesting shorebirds feed and frolic. Explore the salt marsh and search for pond wildlife. All trips focus on the natural history of saltwater communities found on Martha’s Vineyard. These adventures are on Thursday mornings at 9:30 all summer.

Also on Thursday mornings is yoga at Island Alpaca for a one-hour session of relaxing yoga, held in a pasture among friendly alpaca with yoga instructors Isabel Gillies and Elizabeth Kass. Please preregister by calling 508-693-5554.

Join the Amity Island Running Club every Thursday at 5:30 pm at Bad Martha Brewery in Edgartown, for a group run where you pick your own pace and distance. Everyone starts together; then hang out and have a beverage and stretch out.

Don’t forget the Edgartown School’s 29th annual Garden Tour on July 11. This year’s event will take place on the south side of Edgartown. Tickets are $20, and you can purchase them from any Edgartown eighth grade student or by emailing edgartown2019@mvyps.org or by calling the school at 508-627-3316.

FreeRange 5K events are still happening. These are free, weekly, professionally timed 5K runs in the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest. Meet at the MV Sharks’ parking lot. These are only canceled for extreme weather, or on weekends when there is a scheduled road race on island.

World Market Mondays are happening at the Grange Hall this summer, selling handmade artisan crafts, fashion, jewelry, art, quilts, and products for the home. Shop on the Vineyard from 10 am until 5 pm on Mondays, while supporting social aid, job creation, and self-help projects around the globe.

All are invited to the MV Ice Arena on Wednesday, July 11, from 9:30 am until 11:30 am to celebrate summer reading with Bruins’ mascot, Blades! The Boston Bruins have teamed up with libraries across the commonwealth, including Martha’s Vineyard, to encourage kids and teens to keep reading over the summer. There will be a free skating session, with free rentals for kids who don’t have skates. Come join us for a fun storytime, lots of Bruins trivia, crafts, and games. Have your picture taken with Blades and get a goodie bag. Please arrive at the arena between 9:30 and 10am to register for this fun, free summer reading celebration. This event is free, open to the public, and presented by the MV Ice Arena, Martha’s Vineyard Library Association, Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Megan Anderson on July 2, Katy Phelps on July 5, and Heidi Wild on July 7.

The Rise Company dance girls had a weeklong intensive this past week to start their summer training. They danced for about seven hours every day. I’m exhausted just thinking about it. Amelia came home very tired each afternoon, but really enjoyed the work. But man, the bruises on that kid’s legs. In case anyone is wondering, dancing is definitely an athletic endeavor.

That’s it for this week. Busy week for the Island, but a slow week for news. Between that and an early deadline because of the holiday, it’s lacking some local stories. Please feel free to send anything along to me at ggardnermv@gmail.com that you would like me to share. Have a great week.