Oak Bluffs: Selectmen’s meeting

This hazy, hot, and humid weather brought some charming visitors to my yard last Friday night. While sitting on the porch waiting for a cooling breeze, the sparkling lights of fireflies were playing hide and seek among the shrubs and trees surrounding the yard. My grandchildren were fascinated with these flashing insects, and soon they grabbed some containers and entertained themselves with their enthusiastic attempts to capture some. Their excited cries of success or disappointment at missing a chance of capture rang throughout the evening, and soon adults and children alike experienced an unexpected summer evening entertainment, and no batteries were required. The evening ended with the fireflies being safely released.

We send sincere condolences to the family of Joan Potter. Always friendly and socially involved, she will be missed by her sons and families, and many of us who have memories of seeing her walking about near her home on East Chop

My son Dion, wife Debra, and their daughter Paige have arrived at their new home on June Avenue. Debra and Paige will be here till mid-August, with Dion coming as often as his work in Ohio permits.

If you are a year-round or summer resident and want to observe town government at work, our board of selectmen’s regular meetings take place at 4:30 pm in the Oak Bluffs library meeting room the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. In addition to regular meetings, special meetings are called as needed by the board. All meetings are open to the public, and there is a public comment portion of the agenda when residents may address any issues or concerns they might have. The board’s meetings may also be viewed on Channel 15, the local government public-access channel.

The summer reading program for children has begun at our Oak Bluffs library, and in addition to their regular weekly summer programs, they routinely offer pop-up programs in inclement weather. There are also some extra one-time offerings, such as Teen Wii U afternoon on Thursday, July 12, at 4pm for kids age 10 and over. It’s time for Super Smash Bros. Tournament. Please call to preregister, as space is limited. Glow Yoga for kids ages 4 to 7 will also be offered on Thursday, July 12, at 6 pm. This before-bed yoga and movement class will be taught by Emily LaPierre. Please call the library to preregister for this class. And of course, summer means fishing also, so on Friday, July 13, from 10 to 12 noon join librarian Jonathan on the Oak Bluffs fishing pier for a family fishing event. Equipment and supplies will be provided.

As this hot weather continues, please be aware of the risk of dehydration. Think it is impossible? I can verify that it can happen before you are aware, as I was so busy over the weekend that I spent most of Saturday and Sunday with headaches, gastric upset, body aches, confusion, and unbelievable fatigue, just because I forgot to continue to drink fluids and neglected to connect my air conditioners. I have recovered, but am hopefully wiser. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable to this serious and possibly deadly malady. So as the firefighters used to shout at the firemen’s musters, “Water, water, water!”

Hope everyone had a safe and fun July Fourth. Keep calm and carry on, as there is a lot of summer ahead.

We send birthday smiles to Barbara Fehl and Pam Gibson on July 6, Erin Pachico and Karen Hunt Torrence on the 7th, Nicholas Mathias on the 9th, Hope deBettencourt, Fronzie Conlin, and Josh Correllus on the 10th, and Colleen Farrissey on July 11th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.