‘Poetry Drop-In’ workshops at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library will be hosting “Poetry Drop-In” workshops led by Island poet Donald Nitchie. According to a press release, these free workshops will be held on two dates in July and two dates in August, and each workshop will be co-facilitated by a special guest poet. Participants will read and discuss two or more poems from classic and contemporary poets, and then use those poems as models for in-class writing exercises. As the poet William Matthews once said, “Artists have their life drawing classes — why can’t writers have a similar kind of thing?” These workshops are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Workshop schedule:

Thursday, July 5, from 4 to 5:30 pm, co-facilitated by Spencer Thurlow, West Tisbury poet laureate.

Thursday, July 12, from 4 to 5:30 pm, co-facilitated by Emma Young, former West Tisbury poet laureate.

Tuesday, August 21, from 4 to 5:30 pm, co-facilitator TBA.

Tuesday, August 28 from 4 to 5:30 pm, co-facilitator TBA.

Donald Nitchie is a poet from Chilmark whose poetry collection “Driving Lessons” was published by Pudding House in 2008.