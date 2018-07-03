On Tuesday, July 10, at 4:30 pm, Daniel Aaron will offer a workshop at the West Tisbury library titled, “The Power and Practice of Breath.” According to a press release, you can learn why and how most people breathe using a fraction of their capacity, and how to double your own breath, joy, and energy immediately. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Daniel Aaron is a spiritual teacher, coach, astrologer, and writer who has dedicated his life to understanding the human patterns that create suffering and how to change them. He teaches at Omega and Esalen Institutes, and founded the globally recognized Radiantly Alive center in Bali.