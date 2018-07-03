Shaw Cramer exhibit at West Tisbury library

On Saturday, July 7, from 3:30 to 5 pm, all are invited to an art reception at the West Tisbury library to honor the work of Island artist Nancy Shaw Cramer. Nancy’s exhibit, titled “Paths,” includes handwoven tapestries and beads on paper.

Shaw Cramer is a tapestry weaver and creates with hand-sewn beads on papers. She has exhibited nationally in galleries and museums, and was a gallery owner for over 20 years. Nancy’s inspiration comes from architecture, fragments, shadows, fractures, contrasts, forms, and embellishment.

This exhibit will be displayed in the library’s Community Room throughout the month of July. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.