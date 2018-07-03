Tisbury: Library news

Heard on Main Street: Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.

The Vineyard Haven library welcomes two new full-time staff. Alexandra Pratt is the new reference librarian, replacing Cecily Greenaway, who just retired.

Emily LaPierre has been working part-time since May, and is now our full-time children’s librarian, coordinating the summer reading program. Kids can sign up and earn prizes, including a T shirt.

Also at the library, the free programs for young children include musical story times and Songs of Peace, performed by Behind the Mask Studio of Chinese folktales. Musical Storytime with Jeremy Berlin and Rob Meyers will be on Tuesday, July 10, at 10 and 11 am instead of the regular 10:30 am program.

Older kids can participate in weekly crafting, gaming, and maker programs, including a collage art workshop, STEAM challenges, rocket building, lantern painting, Glow Yoga, and Jedi Training Camp with Jedi Jim. More at vhlibrary.org.

Summer reading is also for teens and grownups. The Teen Challenge is for students in sixth through twelfth grade. Once a day, teens can get a scratch-off ticket when they check out books at our library. All tickets are instant winners for prizes like candy, iTunes gift cards, gift certificates, and grand prizes. Teens can also claim a $5 coupon at the library to use to pay fines on overdue items. I remember when one of my kids “lost” a book in a messy bedroom.

The summer reading program for adults 18 and up is fun and easy. Complete 10 challenges on a literary-related Bingo card, and bring the completed card back to receive a scratch-off ticket and win a prize. Leave the scratch-off ticket with your name and phone on the back for a Grand Prize Drawing in August.

This month you can see a wonderful collection of photographs of birds composed by Lanny McDowell on the lower level of our library. It is also cool inside the library.

Just in time to recover from the heat and humidity, Greg Balco will tell you about changes in Antarctica and the Antarctic Ice Sheet at 7 pm Tuesday, July 10, at the V.H. Library. He is a scientist at the Berkeley Geochronology Center who studies thesec changes, and can explain what it means to us and our world.

We are now at the time of year where you have to plan ahead so as not to miss something special going on here.

More about ticks next week at 7 pm on Thursday, July 12: you can learn about the plan to reduce the number of disease-carrying ticks by pitting “Mice Against Ticks on Martha’s Vineyard.” It’s simple. White-footed mice carry the pathogen that causes Lyme disease. “Mice Against Ticks” is a program led by Keven Esvelt of MIT and sponsored by all our boards of health to create mice that are genetically engineered to break the cycle of transmission. This is the early research phase, and no such mice exist. Learn how you can become involved.

This discussion features several Boston scientists, including a professor from Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine. Sam Telford, who has been working in the field, will talk about his research on the islands. The program is at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, sponsored by the Vineyard Haven library.

I wonder if it helps or hurts to consider spraying the yard to keep away ticks and mosquitoes.

For those Tisbury residents who live near Lagoon Pond, the Lagoon Pond Association invites you to learn what is being done to keep this treasured resource clean and safe. Their guest Mark Rasmussen, president of the Buzzards Bay Coalition, will talk about those clean-up efforts and how they may apply to the Lagoon. You will meet others from the Lagoon area, and discuss how to work together. Refreshments will be served; open to all. Attend on Saturday, July 7, from 9 to 11:30 am at the Sailing Camp Park on Barnes Road. More at lagoonpondassoc.org.

A week from tomorrow, the Author Series in Chilmark opens on Friday, July 15.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to artist Donna Straw on Saturday. Jynell Kristal of the Crocker House Inn parties on Sunday. Perhaps she will take the short walk downtown, as our town also celebrates its birthday on Sunday. Wish the very best to Brigitte Lent and her daughter Petra Lent-McCarron on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Laura Christina Jahn.

Heard on Main Street: If you can’t be kind, at least have the decency to be vague.