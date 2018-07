What’s better than a refreshing saltwater swim first thing in the morning? Join Bob MacLean every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 to 9 am for a guided meditative swim to get your day started. Gain your own calm, confident, skillful swim practice while embodying the natural ocean and morning marine world. Meet at Eastville Beach in Oak Bluffs. For more information or to register, call 508-560-1300, or email robertmaclean3@icloud.com.