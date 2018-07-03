West Tisbury: Graphic novel workshop

there was near Grampa’s

house a heart of

white stones imbedded

in the road I

went there often

circling

carefully

years

later I went

back to see

if it was still

there I

thought

it wasn’t

then but now

I know it

was

This poem, called “Summer,” was printed on a card with photographs of Gay Nelson and her family over the years, handed out at her memorial service Sunday afternoon. It’s from a book of Gay’s poetry, “Pond,” published in 1978.

A poem called “Summer” seems appropriate for this week’s column as we celebrate the Fourth of July and the beginning of summer on the Island. Lawn mowers, music, and traffic are the sounds around the neighborhood. Delicious fragrances from charcoal grills fill the air. Beaches beckon swimmers, walkers, seashell collectors, and dogs eager to chase tennis balls into infinity. Everyone seems to be getting ready for guests to arrive.

Paul Karasik has a new graphic op-ed in last week’s Vineyard Gazette. He will be teaching a Graphic Novel Workshop on the Island for ages 15 and up. “Create your own multipage mini-comic — under the direction of a master.” If you have seen Paul’s comics, frequent inclusions in the Gazette and the New Yorker, or heard him speak, you will know that he truly is a master of his craft and a very good teacher. The workshop will run from July 9 through 13, and meets from noon to 4 pm. For more information, go to paulkarasikcomics.com.

Nico Flannery Pitcher has been named chapter vice president of professional development for New England at the International Interior Design Association meeting last Thursday, June 28. She was nominated by IIDA members in recognition of excellence in her work in health and hospital design. Nico is the daughter of Kathleen Tackabury.

Linda Cohen hosted Suzan Sahori this past weekend. Sahori is founder and executive director of Bethlehem Fair Trade Artisans, and a leader in the fair trade movement in the MIddle East. While on the Island, she spoke at the Oak Bluffs library. The two women share an interest in fair trade and empowering women to sell their goods throughout the world. Cohen is an interfaith partner with Canaan Fair Trade. She recently started a nonprofit, Olive Branch Fair Trade. Some of her olive oils and other specialty foods are sold at Ghost Island Farm. She will join World Market Mondays, displaying her wares on the front lawn of the West Tisbury Church, beginning on August 6. Besides olive oil and spices, she will show embroidery, pottery, and olive wood vessels.

At the West Tisbury library this week:

Thursday, July 5, 4 pm, a drop-in poetry workshop led by Donald Nitchie and Spencer Thurlow. Emma Young will join Donald Nitchie for another meeting next Thursday, July 12, same time.

Saturday, July 7, 10:30 am, the Summer Reading Program kickoff with the Pinkletinks at the Ag Hall. At 3:30 to 5 pm, an artist’s reception for Nancy Cramer in the Program Room, where she will be exhibiting her tapestry weavings and handsewn beads on paper. Her show is called “The Path.” It will be on display through July.

Monday, July 9, 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky’s balance workshop. At 6:30 pm, free movies and free popcorn for families and teens.

Tuesday, July 10, 10:30 am, experts from Felix Neck will lead a program, “All About Rocks,” for kids ages 9 and up. From noon to 1 pm, enjoy a free lunch on the Children’s Room porch. From 1:30 to 3 pm, VNA nurse Lila Fischer will check blood pressures and answer health-related questions at a drop-in Wellness Clinic. At 4:30 pm, Daniel Aaron will discuss “The Power and Practice of Breath.”

Wednesday, July 11, 9:30 am, meet Boston Bruins mascot Blades, and enjoy free skating at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena. It’s sponsored by the Island libraries to celebrate the Summer Reading Program.

I’m planning to open my gallery this weekend with a low-key party Sunday afternoon between 4 and 7 pm. My oil paintings and Ruth Kirchmeier’s woodcuts. Please park across the street in the ball field, or behind the fire station. Behind the station: Remember they might need to get trucks out in a hurry. There is some parking on our property, if you need to park closer. I’ll hang the sign out this week, and Megan Mendenhall has planted a pretty garden on both sides of our driveway. I’ll be open weekends during July and August.

Allen Whiting and Kara Taylor have both opened their galleries. The Granary and the Field Gallery have started their busy schedule of artists’ exhibitions and receptions. Summer has begun.