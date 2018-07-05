Looking for a thrilling way to kick off the Vineyard summer?

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival will be hosting a free beachside screening of “Jaws” tonight as part of its summer film series.

The screening plans to make a splash by partnering with Island Spirit Kayak — offering free kayak and paddleboard use to thrill seekers who want to watch the classic film while floating in the water. Viewers should also be on the watch for a mechanical fin that may be swimming by.

“We thought it would be a new and exciting way to see a classic film,” film festival artistic director Brian Ditchfield said.

The free screening will take place at Owen Park Beach in Vineyard Haven at 8 pm.