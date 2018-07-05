Frank M. Baird, 70, died on Wednesday evening, July 4, at his home in Oak Bluffs surrounded by his family.

Frank was the husband of Ann M. (Donnelly) Baird and father of Mark, James and Michael Baird, Natasha Baird Schultz and Sara Baird LaBelle. He is also survived by his siblings: Stephen, John and Timothy Baird, Faye Macy, Barbara Fortes and Jean Baird.

His memorial service will be held in the coming weeks and a complete obituary will appear then. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs.