Good Life MV concierge and lifestyle services

A new concierge and lifestyle services company has come to the Island. According to a press release, lifelong summer resident Pam Rogers, has turned her passion about the Vineyard into a new venture. Ms. Rogers, the founder of Good Life MV, grew up summering on Martha’s Vineyard in a gingerbread cottage in Oak Bluffs. Having spent most of her life in the service industry, she is a stickler for details and customer service. She has served at many Island restaurants, and was director of special events for a nonprofit for more than 17 years.

Good Life MV is committed to offering a select suite of services designed to provide a simple and easy way to make people’s vacations as enjoyable and relaxing as possible. By combining a unique knowledge of Martha’s Vineyard, with years in the events planning and food service industries, the goal is to meet and exceed expectations throughout a vacationer’s entire stay on Martha’s Vineyard.

In advance of arrival, it’s possible to have groceries, drinks, alcohol, and fresh flowers awaiting you. Other services include but are not limited to, limousine, taxi, and car-rental arrangements; weekly or daily bike rentals; fishing charters and water sports reservations; restaurant reservations and recommendations; childcare or babysitting services; flower arrangements; event planning — coordinating caterers, staffing, and equipment rental.

Let Good Life MV know the kind of vacation you want, any specific interests you might have, and allow them to help make it happen. Any questions, please contact info@goodlifemv.com or Pam Rogers at 508-259-4947. goodlifemv.com.