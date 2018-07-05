Gov. Baker signs ‘red-flag’ law

A bill that was lobbied for by a seasonal Martha’s Vineyard resident, as well as some of the Island’s young activists, was signed into law on Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker, according to the State House News Service.

Baker signed the extreme risk protection order (ERPO), which has also been called the red-flag bill, into law allowing family members to petition the courts to suspend gun ownership rights if a person is believed to be a danger. Proponents of the bill said it’s a common sense addition to the Bay State’s tough gun laws, particularly in light of recent mass shootings including the murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Janet Goldenberg, who has a seasonal home in Oak Bluffs, is a leader with the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, the organization that pushed for passage of the red-flag law. Island students have also been vocal in calling for changes in the gun laws.

“I do believe we’re probably the only state in the country that’s both outlawed bump stocks and passed an ERPO legislation, which says that even in a state like ours — which has made tremendous progress on this issue — when there’s more to do we do it, and we do it in a way that gives everybody a chance to be heard,” Baker said before signing the law, according to the State House News.

The new law creates a penalty — a fine between $2,500 and $5,000, up to 2½ years in jail or both for anyone who files for an ERPO with information they know is “materially false or with an intent to harass the respondent.”

Gun advocates have criticized Baker, including Republican candidate for governor Scott Lively, who called the new law “an extreme risk to Second and Fourth amendment rights,” the news service reported.