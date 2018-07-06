Martha’s Vineyard residents eligible for off-Island housing

High Meadow Townhomes is a new 44-unit apartment complex at 100 High Meadow Circle in Bourne. The 2 and 3 bedroom units will be rented to income eligible individuals or families and chosen through a lottery, according to Housing Assistance Corporation. Vineyard residents are eligible for the lottery, according to a press release.

The first units are scheduled for occupancy in fall:

There is one disabled-accessible unit.

There are 7 units with Section 8 project- based subsidies. Preference will be given to homeless applicants.

If you are interested in being entered into the affordable housing rental lottery, please complete an application and submit it by 5 pm, Aug. 15. Applications are available online at www.canal-bluffs.com.

To request an application, contact the Dukes County Homeless Prevention Case Manager at homelessprevention@dukescounty.org or call 978 -273 -0533.

For information about the lottery, please call Housing Assistance Corporation at 508-771-5400.