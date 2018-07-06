Traffic study in Vineyard Haven this weekend

The Town of Tisbury has closed one of the lanes coming out of the Vineyard Transit Authority circle adjacent to the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven.

“Friday, July 6, through Sunday July 8th, the right hand outbound lane leaving VTA circle on Water Street will be closed for a traffic study,” DPW director Ray Tattersall wrote on the town’s Facebook page.

The study is being used to see if closing that one lane permanently is an option to help improve pedestrian safety and flow in and around the ferry terminal. Through a state Complete Streets grant, the town is hoping to improve sidewalks and crosswalks in that area and to encourage visitors to walk up Union Street to the restaurants and shops on Main Street in Vineyard Haven.

Selectmen approved the three-day study at a June 26 meeting.