Tree falls and pulls down wires

A tree split and fell into a driveway on Daggett Avenue in Vineyard Haven Friday afternoon pulling down electrical wires.

Neighborhood resident Gary Pia is feeling fortunate.

“Pulled into the driveway and got out of the car, went into the garage, which is about 15 seconds away, and all of a sudden there was this loud crack and the tree fell down in slow motion, it split,” Pia told The Times on the scene. “It’s probably a couple hundred years old. All the wires are down, evidently they’re still live.”

Emergency crews were called to the scene, but there were no injuries and the wires did not spark a fire.

“I was very lucky,” Pia said. “I’m going to have a double bourbon tonight instead of one.”