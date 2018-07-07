Women’s softball roundup

1 of 8

With one third of the regular season remaining, the Creamers hold a half-game lead at the top of the Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League standings with a 6-2 record. The Mama’s Girls and defending champion Rug Sox are tied for second at 5-2. The Honeys are fourth at 4-4, followed by the Snaps at 2-6 and the Shady Ladies at 1-6.

The Creamers have risen to the top behind a five-game winning streak. After handing the Rug Sox their first loss of the season, 12-9, on June 26, Team Cream held off the Honeys, 7-5, on July 3 at Veterans Park.

In the other two Independence Day eve contests, the Mama’s Girls survived a four-run Rug Sox rally in the sixth inning and closed out an 8-7 win, while the Shady Ladies posted their first win of the season by edging the Snaps in an 11-10 thriller.