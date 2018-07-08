Early morning crash in West Tisbury

In the early hours of Sunday morning, West Tisbury police personnel and Tri-Town ambulance responded to a car crash blocking two lanes of traffic.

At around 5 am, West Tisbury Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash at 82 State Road in West Tisbury.

The operator of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The vehicle, traveling to Tisbury from Up-Island, skid off the road and rolled over, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Lt. Jeffrey “Skipper” Manter told the Times drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.