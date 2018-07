The Steamship Authority issued an alert this morning cancelling runs of the MV Governor due to “mechanical issues.”

The Governor is a freight ferry, but does handle a limited number of walk-on passengers as well.

The following trips have been canceled:

MV GOVERNOR 5:30 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V GOVERNOR 6:30 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status