1 of 7

Families and children were joined by the band, the Pinkletinks, for this year’s Summer Reading Kick-Off at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. The annual event is put on by all the island’s libraries to promote their summer reading program for children. The main attraction of the event, the Pinkletinks, not only had children dancing to the playful music, but also adults and parents as well. In addition, several tables were set up that provided various information on library and island happenings.