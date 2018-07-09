Major search underway for missing boater

Station Menemsha is part of a multiagency search for the 34-foot cruiser Best Friend and its captain, Peter Horan, who departed Cuttyhunk for New Bedford Monday morning.

When Horan didn’t reach New Bedford by noon, his caretaker notified authorities, Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll told The Times. The Coast Guard has deployed multiple surface assets, a Jayhawk helicopter, and an Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft to search for Horan and the Best Friend, Groll said. The New Bedford Police Department and harbormaster, along with the Mattapoisett harbormaster, are also searching, she said.