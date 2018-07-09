It’s a salt water, sea

Water, popcorn town

Where the carousel music goes

Around and around

And the horses fly free.

To the karaoke’s tide.

Someone grabs the gold ring

To win another ride.



A salty, buttery odor

Permeates the air —

Lobster rolls and fried clams

And pizza everywhere.

Mom and Pop and children,

Still sandy from the shore,

Lick giant ice cream cones

That dribble on the floor



Boats of people party

Along the harborside

Others jam the shops

To browse and then decide

On souvenirs for family or

What to bring a friend.

Instead they buy a T shirt

That sports an island trend.



The ferry line twists long

As people end their stay

But a boatload more of people

Have come to have their day.

This isn’t a “resort,”

It’s a family destination,

It’s a little popcorn town,

Best place for a vacation.

Barbara Peckham has lived on Martha’s Vineyard since 2001. A retired teacher, in 2011 she published a book of poetry, “A Jar of Summer.”

