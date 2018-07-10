Aquinnah: Library Speaker Series

The South Road Fourth of July parade was awesome. Thank you to everyone who hosted, planned, and participated. Highlights included our select people riding on the back of a fire truck, Sandra Melkonian and Lisa Vanderhoop in outlandish outfits, all the cool cars in Aquinnah, the Outermost Inn float (complete with champagne), and more cute kids dressed up in red, white, and blue than you can shake a stick at. This town knows how to celebrate, that’s for sure.

The Aquinnah Public Library’s Summer Speaker Series begins Thursday, July 12, at 5 pm. Thomas Dresser will speak on his new book, “Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard.” This is of course a subject that is steeped in the history of Aquinnah; it should be a fascinating talk. The series is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Old Town Hall, and refreshments will be served. Every Tuesday in July, there will be music on the deck of the library from 5 to 6 pm. The next Acrylic Landscape Painting Workshop with Jennifer Burkin will be Saturday, July 21, at 2 pm.

Juli Vanderhoop and Valerie Rosenberg are hosting four pop-up dinners at the Orange Peel Bakery this summer. They will be locally sourced alfresco dinners, with beer and wine available. I know they will be delicious, so get your tickets now. The first one will be this Monday, July 16, from 5:30 to 9 pm. The other three will be on Thursdays: July 26, August 9, and August 16. Reservations are required, the price is $75 per person. To reserve, email aquinnahpopup@gmail.com.

The Sargent Gallery at 832 State Rd. in Aquinnah is now open. The hours are Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm. Megan Sargent will always schedule an appointment, too, if you call her at 508-645-2776. The Sargent Gallery is showing “Elementality,” a group show with new artists Wil Sideman and Micah Thanhauser, and new work from Lainey Fink Scott and Ruth Kirchmeier. All four artists are Martha’s Vineyard residents. The show will run through July 22. In other art-related news, Joan LeLacheur will be part of the ART Gallery this summer, and showing her wampum jewelry and mosaic tiles there on Thursdays from 11 am to 5 pm. The gallery is located at 99 Dukes County Rd. in Oak Bluffs. She is also holding an open studio at her home this Saturday, July 14, from 11 am to 5 pm at 42 Old South Rd.

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Museum at the Cliffs is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. Come get a tour of the Vanderhoop homestead any time they are open, and see their exhibits on Wampanoag history. The museum-sponsored Native Artisan’s Festival will be held at the Aquinnah Circle on Saturday, July 21.

The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series is off to a great start with MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell talking about his new book, “Playing with Fire,” this Sunday, July 15. The series takes place at the Chilmark Community Center at 7:30 pm. You can purchase tickets at lawrenceodonnell.brownpapertickets.com. For more information on the whole series, go to mvbookfestival.com.

Happy birthday to Ali Mead, who celebrates on Bastille Day, July 14.