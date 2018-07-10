Brian Stewart Gager, who lived on the Island in Edgartown from 2012 until May of 2018, died on June 28, 2018, at the age of 46 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Brian built a house with a second-floor recording studio in Edgartown, where he composed, recorded, and mixed music for six years. While living here he met and enjoyed the company of other musicians and artists, especially at the Chilmark Tavern Art Evenings. Brian graduated from the School of Fine Arts at Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in music composition, with high honors.

For many years Brian taught at a Montessori school in Pittsburgh, where he spread his love of music to so many children, something he dearly loved. In fact, everywhere Brian went he shared his creativity, appreciation, and love of music with family and friends, old and new.

He is survived by his loving parents, Virginia (Dolly) and Stewart Gager of Edgartown, Bronxville, N.Y., and Naples, Fla., and his adoring sister Virginia (Robin) Gager of Stamford, Conn. Two first cousins are summer residents of Edgartown, Cindy Alten-DeLotto and Annchen Brown. There are many other first cousins, aunts, and one uncle still living who mourn his loss.

Brian’s ashes will be interred at the columbarium at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, N.Y., where he grew up, on July 14, in a small family service. There will be a memorial service at the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church on Sept. 15th.

Donations to the Mental Health Division of Community Services here on the Island can be made in his name.