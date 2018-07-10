Edgartown: “As I See It” art show

Here’s my deep thought for this week. Or rather, my awakening this week. I was taking my niece, Abby, to the boat on Sunday, and found a parking space close to the boat. That was fairly amazing in and of itself. But as we were walking toward the dock, we saw these people looking out over the ocean. I thought to myself, “I wonder what they’re looking at.” So I looked out myself, and realized they were just looking. They were overlooking the beach. Gazing at the ocean itself and the beautiful view. At that point I thought to myself, “Oh yeah, we live in a beautiful place with views many never get to see.” I reminded myself then and there to rejoice in the beauty here more often.

Tom Dresser will speak about his new book on Saturday, July 14, at the Carnegie from 10 am until noon. Books will be available for purchase. He will also be speaking on July 17 at the Chappaquiddick Community Center, at 6:30 pm. All are welcome. His new book is titled “Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard,” and he delves into the contributions of Vineyard personnel who manned many of the whaling ships. He describes the background, rise, and demise of the whaling industry, and mentions the impact of whaling on social and cultural norms.

Artist Bill Buckley will soon have his paintings on display in an show titled “As I See It” at the Edgartown Public Library. He also has a website you can visit at paintingsbybillbuckley.com.

This is a reminder that Felix Neck has a host of activities for kids and adults alike every month at their sanctuary. Tank Time, kayak adventures, climate change walks, and more. Check out their website at massaudubon.org, or call 508-627-4850.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Scott Ellis and Melissa DeOliveira on July 8, Whitney Osborn on July 13, and Cecily Stibitz Pizzano on July 14.

Congratulations to my workmates, who were all married on June 23 as well, Lyuba Avramova, Johanna Wooden, and Kara Johnson and Ryan Leandro. All the best to all of you.

The eighth grade’s Fourth of July fundraiser was a hot, busy day, but not quite as successful as in years past. They were met with some unexpected competition, which made it more difficult to sell items this year. It might be time to adjust it a bit and change things around to spice things up. Thank you to all who supported the group by buying trinkets, water, or food. And a big thank-you also to all those who donated supplies. We couldn’t do it without all the help from the community.

Can you believe the crowds over the Fourth of July? I probably say it every year, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it. The traffic was crazy. I even voiced that it might be time to spend my summer break on a little secluded lake up north soon. Yikes. It already seems a little quieter now. And I’ll be away for the fair, the first time ever that I will miss it. But it means I’ll miss the other wild week here this year. I must be getting old. I like my quiet.

There is a Habitat Build Day happening on July 13 and 14 from 9 am until 4:30 pm at 17 Oak Ave. in Oak Bluffs. Paint the exterior, help with site work, and more. Parking available in the VFW overflow lot (dirt parking lot) on Towanticut Avenue. Bring water, and tools if you have them. Ages 16 and up. More info at habitatmv.org.

That’s about it for the week. Have a great week.