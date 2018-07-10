Oak Bluffs: Free lunch and book sale

As busy as we all are, and as many special events as are occurring, almost everyone awaits the annual Portuguese Feast. The feast takes place Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22. Saturday is the night of free soup for all who wish, music, dancing, and on Sunday, the parade, Including the Crowning at the Church, an auction, Portuguese dancers, games, and delicious food. Don’t miss this traditional weekend of celebration of Portuguese traditions.

Island Grown Schools is serving lunch to the community at our Oak Bluffs library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The next date is this Friday, July 13. There are two authors’ talks coming up at the library. Nonagenarian, sexologist, and all-around Island treasure Herb Foster will discuss his new book, “Ghetto to Ghetto: Yiddish and Jive in Everyday Life” on Friday, July 13, from 3 to 5 pm. Madeleine Blais will be coming to the library for a special after-hours event to discuss her wildly popular book, “To the New Owners,” from 5 to 6:30 pm on Monday, July 16. Bubble Morning, a program for kids of all ages, takes place this Saturday, July 14, at 10 am. Join everyone outside on the library lawn to play with bubbles and enjoy sidewalk games. On Tuesday, July 17, kids ages 3 and up can drop in from 10 to 11:30 am to make and decorate their own drums.

There will be a huge, three-day book sale to benefit the Oak Bluffs Public Library, sponsored by the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs. There will be used books in all categories, for all ages, including adults, teens and children, at bargain prices; hardcover and paperback, fiction and nonfiction, DVDs and CDs. The sale dates and times are Thursday, July 19, 10 am to 4 pm, Friday, July 20, 10 am to 4 pm, and Saturday, July 21, 10 am to 2 pm.

Head to the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center parking lot this Saturday, July 14, and when you leave you will have a sparkling-clean car. The sophomore class is holding a carwash to raise money for their Homecoming Dance in the fall. The car wash will run from 10 am to 1 pm, so here is your chance to get your car washed and help out our MVRHS students with their fundraising at the same time.

Oak Bluffs lost two much-loved residents this past week. Family and friends mourn the death of Frank Baird, and he will be greatly missed by his wife Ann, children, grandchildren, siblings, and his many friends. Karen Achille’s death has left a patch of sorrow through our town and Island, and her family and friends. She was involved in many organizations on the Island. Memories of her hard work for many of these and also her love of her family will linger for years to come.

Save the date, Tuesday, August 7, from 11 am to 7 pm,. as Bishop Edgar daCunha invites high school youth to join him for a celebration of their faith. Catholic Youth Day on Martha’s Vineyard will start with the arrival of youth from various locations around the Fall River Diocese on the 10:15 am boat in Oak Bluffs. There they will be joined by Island youth and walk as pilgrims along a three-mile route to St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, where Youth Day events will take place. More information will be forthcoming as we near the date of Youth Day.

We send birthday smiles to Lauren Weaver and Jeff LaBelle on July 13, David deBettencourt on the 14th, grandson Nick Rivers Sr., and Dianne Kenney on the 15th, Sophie Combra and Olivia Law Butler on the 16th, Russell Rogers and Summer Ann Clements on the 17th, Suzanne Metell and Michael Daniels on the 18th, and Lyn Webster on July 19.

Enjoy your week. Peace.