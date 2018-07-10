Tisbury: Holly Nadler at the library

Heard on Main Street: Light travels faster than sound. Is that why some people appear bright until you hear them speak?

It seemed as if half the world had come to the Island for the Fourth. Maybe these ferry breakdowns are trying to tell us something.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury has begun the summer practice of singing a couple of verses from favorite hymns as people are coming in on Sunday morning. Last Sunday the Rev. Cathlin Baker arranged for a friend to take the service at the West Tisbury Church. Dancers from the Yard also took part, delighting the congregation. The Rev. Kimberleigh Jordan, sharing her own background in dance, also invited one of the dancers to participate in the sermon.

The SSA bus fire in Falmouth was shocking. Happily, no one was hurt, but it was a major fire.

There is almost too much going on. I did say almost. Isn’t it a treat to see all the great ideas our neighbors have for keeping all of us entertained? I wonder why we seem to hesitate to take advantage of it.

I enjoyed an hour with Chris Baer the other day. He shared albums full of photographs of Oak Bluffs, and begged anyone to tell him if they recognized a place or a face, and soon people were sharing memories of long ago. He also shared some Island scenes I’d never seen before. He often shares a picture and the story about it in his “This Was Then” column in The MV Times. And he has a book out, “Vineyard Tales,” as well.

This Sunday, July 15, the Vineyard Haven library opens at 1:30 for a delightful afternoon beginning at 2 pm honoring local author Holly Nadler. Her popular books include “Vineyard Confidential” and “Haunted Island.” Refreshments will be served.

Have you taken a book from the Little Free Library? I was delighted to find a book I had been looking for. Sometimes I get hooked on an author, and then look for an old title and cannot find it anywhere. That is especially true with paperbacks.

The MV Author Series begins in Chilmark on Sunday evening, July 15, when MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell brings his experiences in politics, news, and entertainment to discuss the 1968 election and his new book, “Playing with Fire.”

Belated birthday greetings go out to Bebee Greene who celebrated last Saturday, and to Stoney, who celebrated on July 10.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Betsey Mayhew. She keeps everyone in line at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Wish the best tomorrow to Nevenka Daniels and Ruth Epstein. Ruth takes the cake because she counts 93 on Friday. Also celebrating on Friday is the Rev. Cathlin Baker, marking her first half century. Saturday belongs to Jody Coker, Cord Bailey, and Michele Jones On Sunday, happy birthday to Jocelyn Ciancio Broadley. Best wishes to Jim Richardson on Monday. Chris Clark blows out his candles on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he’ll believe you. Tell him a bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.