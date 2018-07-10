USTA tournament scheduled at Vineyard Youth Tennis

Vineyard Youth Tennis hosts its annual United States Tennis Association tournament the weekend of July 20 to July 22, at the Tennis Center in Oak Bluffs, according to a press release. Boys and girls 12 to 14 years and under singles divisions will be offered. This event is for members of the USTA only. Players are required to sign up online and entry is $43.50 per player. Entries close on Sunday, July 15, at midnight.

This is a level 7 tournament for intermediate players, and will be played on clay. Start time will depend on the number of registered players, which will be posted on the USTA website on Tuesday, July 17. Off-Island players will be offered a return shuttle to the ferry from the tournament site. Shuttle service to the club is not available, but cab and bus service is available. Players are required to wear all white attire, according to the website.