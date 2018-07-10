Woods Hole sidelined with glitchy propulsion system — again

The MV Woods Hole, which these days is working the Hyannis to Nantucket run, remains sidelined in Hyannis due to issues with its controllable-pitch propeller system. A starboard propeller pitch alarm went off Monday aboard the vessel, according to Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll.

“When the alarm occurred engineering and maintenance staff replaced the actuator,” he wrote in an email. “When docking in Hyannis upon the completion of its last trip of the day on Monday, the MV Woods Hole had a reoccurrence of the pitch alarm for the starboard propeller.”

Divers inspected the Woods Hole shafts and propellers late in the evening Monday and found nothing amiss, according to Driscoll.

“The Steamship Authority has canceled the remaining trips for the MV Woods Hole [Tuesday],” Driscoll wrote, “which include the noon departure from Hyannis and 2:45 pm return from Nantucket and the 5:30 pm departure from Hyannis and 8 pm return from Nantucket.”

The MV Sankaty and the MV Gay Head are slated to run additional trips Tuesday to compensate for the loss of ferry service.

“Technicians from Prime Mover Controls and Hundested Propeller are expected to arrive in Hyannis later today to assist in repair efforts,” Driscoll emailed.

Reached by telephone in Denmark, Mogens Christensen, managing director of Hundested, said it was “news to him” Hundested techs were en route to the Woods Hole.

Built by Conrad Shipyard in 2016, the $46.6 million Woods Hole is the newest vessel in the Steamship Authority fleet, but has been beset by problems this year that forced numerous cancellations on the Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole runs.