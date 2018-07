A hearing with expert testimony regarding the proposed cell tower on 14 Sampson Ave. on Chappaquiddick was delayed until July 24. The Edgartown planning board was scheduled to hear testimony on the AT&T proposal, but the witness was unable to attend the Tuesday night meeting. Members of the community at the meeting weren’t pleased with the delay. The hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday, July 24, at 6:15 pm.