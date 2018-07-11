FEMA provides emergency funding for Vineyard nonprofits

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allotted $2,800 in funding to be distributed among agencies in Dukes County that provide emergency food and shelter to low-income households. Through the federal government’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Phase 35, the funds will be disbursed to nonprofit organizations either currently providing or capable of providing food or shelter services within the county, according to a press release.

To be considered for funding, agencies and organizations must be nonprofit with a 501(c)(3) tax rating, and must have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit. They must also practice nondiscrimination and have a volunteer board of directors. Those who have received funds in the past will be forwarded an application via email. Other agencies that meet the necessary criteria and wish to apply for Phase 35 funds should contact Catherine Driscoll, chairman of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program local board, at 508-432-1312, or churcheshoh@comcast.net.