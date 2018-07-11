The Richard forms triplet of Edgartown hotels

The Richard, a hotel owned by Lark Hotels, has officially opened its doors for business in Edgartown.

The Richard, formerly the Point Way Inn, marks the third property in Edgartown for Lark Hotels, which also operates the Christopher and the Sydney. The Richard is described as “warm, regal, and a sophisticated interior fit for a king,” according to a press release from the company. The Richard will be open from May through December with room rates ranging from $159 to $799 per night.

The 19th century Greek Revival captain’s home will feature 16 guest rooms and an outdoor common courtyard with cement fire pit where guests can enjoy breakfast plates and afternoon cocktails.

Lark Hotels also finished an expansion project at the Sydney. The original eight rooms of the Sydney will be joined by a brand-new 14 guest rooms and suites. Rooms at the Sydney run from $209 to $649 per night.