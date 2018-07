All Sports In One Place July 12-August 30

Adult summer slow pitch softball

Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League (MVWSL): Games are Tuesday and Thursday nights at Veterans Park, Vineyard Haven, and Thursday nights at the West Tisbury School. VPA-Veterans Park Field A (Lagoon Pond Road); VPB-Veterans Park Field B (Causeway Road); WTS-West Tisbury School

Thu., July 12: Rug Sox @ Honeys, VPB, 6:15 pm

Creamers @ Mama’s Girls, WTS, 6:15 pm

Bye: Snaps, Shady Ladies

Tue., July 17: Rug Sox @ Snaps, VPA, 6:15 pm

Shady Ladies @ Mama’s Girls, VPA, 7:30 pm

Thu., July 19: Makeup games

Tue., July 24: Double-elimination playoff tournament begins, Veterans Park, 6:15, 7:30 pm

Men’s Island Softball League

Games are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights at Veterans Park, Vineyard Haven.

Thu., July 12: Misfits @ Whitecaps, 6:30 pm

Highlanders @ Floaters, 7:45 pm

Hurricanes @ Mermen, 9 pm

Mon., July 16: Brewhas @ Whitecaps, 6:30 pm

Blazers @ Misfits, 7:45 pm

Floaters @ Mermen, 9 pm

Wed., July 18: Mermen @ Highlanders, 6:30 pm

Hurricanes @ Misfits, 7:45 pm

Blazers @ Whitecaps, 9 pm

Thu., July 19: Mermen @ Hurricanes, 6:30 pm

Highlanders @ Blazers, 7:45 pm

Floaters @ Brewhas, 9 pm

Mon., July 23: Brewhas @ Hurricanes, 6:30 pm

Whitecaps @ Floaters, 7:45 pm

Floaters @ Blazers, 9 pm

Wed., July 25: Blazers @ Floaters, 6:30 pm

Whitecaps @ Highlanders, 7:45 pm

Misfits @ Hurricanes, 9 pm

Thu., July 26: Mermen @ Brewhas, 6:30 pm

Highlanders @ Whitecaps, 7:45 pm

Blazers @ Misfits, 9 pm

Mon., July 30: Floaters @ Brewhas, 6:30 pm

Hurricanes @ Mermen, 7:45 pm

Wed., August 1: Makeup games

Thu., August 2, or Mon., August 6: Playoffs begin (All series best-of-three).

WOODEN-BAT SUMMER BASEBALL

Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) thefuturesleague.com

Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, mvsharks.com

Home Schedule (All games at the Shark Tank — Vineyard Baseball Park, MVRHS)

Sat., July 14: vs. Nashua (N.H.), 7 pm

Fri., July 20: vs. Brockton, 7 pm

Mon., July 23: vs. Bristol (Conn.), 7 pm

Wed., July 25: vs. Brockton, 7 pm

Mon., July 30: vs. North Shore, doubleheader, 12 pm and 7 pm

Thu., August 2: vs. Brockton, 7 pm

Sat., August 4: vs. Worcester, 7 pm

End of regular season; visit FCBL and Sharks websites for playoff information.

SAILING

Sail Martha’s Vineyard, sailmv.com

The 2018 Vineyard Cup

Hosted by Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, to benefit Sail Martha’s Vineyard

Sailed in Nantucket Sound and Vineyard Sound

Thu., July 12: Opening night festivities

Fri., July 13: PHRF Division First Gun, 11 am

Sat., July 14: Classic and PHRF Divisions Parade of Sail, 8:45 am

Classic Division First Gun, 10 am

PHRF Division First Gun, 10:15 am

Catboat Division First Gun, 12 pm

Menemsha Pond Fleet First Gun, 1 pm

Sun., July 15: First Gun for Pursuit Race, 10:30 am

Menemsha Pond Fleet First Gun, 1 pm

Awards Ceremony, 6 pm

Edgartown Yacht Club, edgartownyc.org

Edgartown Race Weekend

Thu., July 19: ’Round the Buoy Races (rtirace.org) held in Edgartown Outer Harbor and Nantucket Sound; first warning signal at 1 pm.

Registration fee: $50

Fri., July 20: ’Round the Buoy Races, first warning signal at 1 pm.

Sat., July 21: ’Round the Sound Races (rtirace.org) held in Edgartown Outer Harbor, Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound, time TBA.

Registration fee: $175

Sat., July 21: ’Round the Island Race (rtirace.org) sailed around Martha’s Vineyard in Nantucket Sound, Atlantic Ocean, and Vineyard Sound; first warning signal at 8 am.

Registration fee: $325

95th annual 12-Meter Regatta, edgartownyc.org

Registration: Thu., August 9, from 9 am to 5 pm; fee: $600

Fri., August 10: First warning signal at 1 pm

Sat., August 11: First warning signal at 11 am

Sun., August 12: First warning signal at 11 am

Holmes Hole Sailing Association, holmeshole.org

Thu., July 19: Evening race, 6 pm

Sun., July 22: Robinson’s Hole, 10 am (possible pursuit start)

Thu., July 26: Evening race, 6 pm

Sun., July 29: Harbor races, 10 am and 2 pm

Thu., August 2: Evening race, 6 pm

Sun., August 5: Sound race, 1 pm

Thu., August 9: Evening race, 6 pm

Sun., August 12: Chappy, 10 am (possible pursuit start)

Thu., August 16: Evening race, 6 pm

RUNNING

Sunday, August 5

Amity Island 5K (formerly known as the Scoops 5K Tour of Edgartown)

lightboxreg.com/amity-island-5k-2018

Held at FARM Institute, Katama Farm, 14 Aero Way, Edgartown

5K starts at 9 am; fun run at 8:45 am

Course starts at the FARM Institute at Katama Farm, continues along Edgartown Bay Road, past South Beach, and back along the bike path to the finish line at the FARM Institute.

Entry fees: 5K (13 yrs. and over) $25; 5k (12 yrs. and under) $15; fun run, $5

Saturday, August 11

41st annual Chilmark Road Race, 10:30 am

runsignup.com/Race/MA/Chilmark/ChilmarkRoadRace

Course: 5K from Middle Road, Chilmark, to Chilmark Town Hall

Entries limited to 1,600; last year registration closed on July 12; all entries online only.

Entry fees: Ages 12 and over, $30; ages 11 and under, $20

Sat. August 18

Tenth annual 5K Run for Camp Jabberwocky

runforjabberwocky.org

register.chronotrack.com/r/38134

Facebook: Run for Jabberwocky

The FARM Institute, Katama Farm, 14 Aero Way, Edgartown

5K Run/Walk, 9:15 am; half-mile fun run, 8:45 am

Early registration, Fri., August 17, from 9 am to noon at Camp Jabberwocky, 200 Greenwood Avenue, Vineyard Haven.

Race-day registration, 7:15 to 9 am

Registration fees: $25 (5K run, 5K walk and campers); $12 (fun run)

Sat., August 25

30th annual 5K Sullivan Run/Walk for Health and Fitness

http://mvhospital.com/runwalk, 508-693-4645

Washington Park, Oak Bluffs (In front of Ocean View Restaurant, opposite Our Market)

5K Run, 9:30 am; 5K Walk, 9 am; kids fun run, 8:45 am; Diaper Derby, 8:30 am

Course: East Chop

Registration: $20, mail-in preregistration; $20 preregistration on Fri., August 24, in MV Hospital lobby from 3 to 6 pm; $25, race-day registration at Washington Park from 7:30 to 8:30 am; $5 for kids fun run and Diaper Derby

GOLF

Farm Neck Golf Club

508-693-3057

farmneck.net

Tournaments

Sat., Sun., July 14-15: Women’s Club Championship

Sun., July 15: Men’s Club Championship Match Play finals

Mon., July 16: 32nd annual Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Golf Benefit, 9 am

Sun., July 22: Men’s Member-Member, 8:30 am

Tue., July 24: Women’s Member-Member, 8:15 am

Sun., July 29: Mixed Best Ball Net, 4 pm

Sat.-Sun., August 4-5: Men’s Member-Guest, August 4 at 10 am; August 5 at 8:30 am

Sun.-Mon., August 5-6: Junior Golf Club Championship

Tue., August 7: Women’s Member-Guest, 8:15 am

Sun., August 12: Founders’ Cup, 8:15 am

Sun., August 26: Mixed Scramble Tournament, 4 pm

Mink Meadows Golf Club

508-693-0600

minkmeadowsgc.com

Tournaments

Fri.-Sat., July 13-14: Men’s Member/Member, 36 holes, tee times TBA

Mon. July 23: Ladies Member-Guest, tee times TBA

Sat. July 28: Men’s Member-Guest, tee times TBA

Sat. August 4: West Chop Scramble II, 9 am tee times

TENNIS

Farm Neck Tennis

508-693-9728

farmneck.net/tennis

Tournaments

Wed. July 18: Women’s Member-Guest Tournament, 9 am to 12 pm

Fri.-Sun., July 20-22: Tennis Club Championships

Fri.-Sun., July 27-29: All-Island Tennis Championships

Wed. August 3: Over/Under Classic, 2-5 pm

Vineyard Youth Tennis

508-693-7762

vineyardyouthtennis.org

Airport Fitness and Tennis

508-696-8000

airportfitnessmv.com

WINDSURFING

Vineyard Haven Yacht Club Junior Olympic Regatta, vhyc.org

Thu., August 2, starting at 8 am through Fri., August 3, ending at 5 pm

EQUESTRIAN

Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council, mvhorsecouncil.com