Tisbury Police chief exonerated

By
Lucas Thors
-
2

The Dukes County Superior Court Wednesday dismissed multiple allegations made last year in a suit filed by Patricia Mark against Tisbury Police Chief Daniel Hanavan and town administrator Jay Grande.

Allegations of libel, slander, and constructive discharge were dismissed based on a lack of legal facts.

Attorney and former Tisbury Police Chief Ted Saulnier, who represented Mark, said his client reported a false statement made by an unspecified person, resulting in her reprimand and subsequent resignation as administrative secretary to the chief.

The original claim, that Hanavan violated the Whistleblower Protection Act by reprimanding Mark after she reported her concerns, was negated because statement of any specific misconduct was absent in Mark’s initial report.

The whistleblower statutes protect government workers from retaliation after reporting apparent legal misconduct such as safety concerns and other protected activity, according to the U.S. Department of Labor website.

Charges of libel and slander were dismissed after Judge Mitchell Kaplan ruled that Saulnier did not provide sufficient evidence of Hanavan being involved in those activities, and that he was stating legal conclusions, as opposed to pleading facts.

The charge of constructive discharge was filed by Mark after she resigned from her position.

Constructive discharge is when an employee voluntarily leaves a position because the work environment has become intolerable or hostile, according to the mass.gov website.

Kaplan dismissed the constructive discharge allegation because no evidence was provided by Saulnier that proved Mark had no alternative but to quit.

The charges of constructive discharge, libel, and slander could be brought again so long as evidence is supplied to support the claims.

 

2 COMMENTS

  1. (NOTE: I made my little corrections, this is final version, please delete the others) This headline,”Tisbury Police Chief Exonerated” is potentially misleading and very prejudicial against the claimant, Patricia Mark. The MV Times is taking license with the use of this word”exonerate”. It should be clear this was not an examination and conclusion based on the facts presented, therefore absolving Hanavan of liability, it was simply a determination of insufficient facts presented to proceed, not a final adjudication on the merits. Dismissed without prejudice, Mark is free to refile if she attaches sufficient evidence to meet the courts standard. I am very concerned that using “exonerate” infers the court believes Mark is not telling the truth. No such determination has been made. Hanavan remains possibly guilty, possibly innocent. A lack of clarity by The Times in this case is potentially prejudicial and defamatory. Write your stories with a higher degree of accuracy.
    As a personal note, I have always found Patricia Mark to be exceedingly polite, professional, honest and a great asset to the TPD. It is regrettable she has found herself spat out of the TPD after so many years of faithful service. Her “day in court” remains a part of the future.

    • It’s been more than a year after the case was filed and no supporting evidence was produced before yesterday’s hearing? Story makes it clear that Patricia Mark can bring case back. If case does come back, we’ll be sure to cover it.

Previous articleDomestic Disturbances: The chicken chronicles
Next articleNew farms on the block

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR