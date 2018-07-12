Made on MVY: SylvieBags

SylvieBags are one-of-a-kind treasures handmade by Sylvie Farrington of Martha’s Vineyard. For 20 years now, Sylvie has dazzled her customers with her unique bags and decorative pillows made from authentic vintage barkcloth.

SylvieBags are appreciated for their unique details, fine craftsmanship, and an emphasis on functionality. The collection features backpacks, messenger bags, tote bags, iPad cases and pillows, with prices ranging from $38 to $245.

Find SylvieBags at Night Heron Gallery in Vineyard Haven and select Vineyard Artisans Festivals. Please check sylviebags.com for more info, or call 774-563-8882.