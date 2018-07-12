Norton Point reopens after storm closure

1 of 2

Updated 2:30 pm

Oversand vehicle access to Norton Point has been reopened after briefly closing, according to an alert from the Town of Edgartown.

The area was closed “due to tropical storm surge and high tides,” the alert stated.

Tropical Storm Chris is well off the East Coast, but is causing dangerous surf, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Surfer Brendan Karalekas suited up and took to the water to catch some thrashing waves on his surfboard. Ted Karalekas, Brendan’s father, drop by the Times to share the picture of his son taken by Island photographer Joshua Robinson White.

Updated with road reopening and surf pictures.