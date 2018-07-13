Committee picked to help select new chief

Seven people, including two people in law enforcement on Island, have been named to a committee aimed at picking Tisbury’s next chief of police.

At a meeting Friday, Tisbury selectmen voted unanimously to appoint Amy Houghton, Barbara Fortes, Sarah York, West Tisbury Police Chief Matthew Mincone, Fire Chief John Schilling, Roy Cutrer, and Oak Bluffs Lt. Timothy Williamson to the panel. They will work with the town’s consultant, Strategic Policy Partners of West Tisbury, to narrow the finalists. Those finalists will be interviewed by selectmen and, ultimately, the board will pick the new chief.

Schilling was the only member of the new committee at Friday’s meeting for the appointments.

Town administrator Jay Grande said he believes there have been more than 10 people who applied for the job. He would not say if there are internal candidates.

Selectman Melinda Loberg said the committee represents “a number of different constituencies who have dealings with police.”

“I appreciate these people stepping forward,” Grande said.

Chairman Tristan Israel said he’s hopeful a new chief could be onboard by September or October. The committee was only appointed through Dec. 31.

Israel told The Times at this the town is not looking to hire an interim chief.

Retiring Police Chief Daniel Hanavan, who was not offered a three-year contract extension, has a contract through June 30, 2019.