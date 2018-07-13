Score with reading

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association would like to heartily thank the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard and the MV Ice Arena for hosting a fabulous Summer Reading Program, “When You Read, You Score!” on July 11, 2018.

The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and folks from the Boston Bruins travel around the state providing a chance for Blades, the Bruins’ bear mascot, to show his stuff, share his love of reading and connect kids’ love of hockey with the goal of encouraging summer reading.

The YMCA and the MV Ice Arena generously hosted Blades and a special read aloud along with an hour of free skating and free skate rentals. Lots of kids and families participated and everyone caught the reading bug and skated to rousing music.

We hope for more visits like this in the future!

Beth Kramer and Nelia Decker

for the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association